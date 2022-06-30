Regina Daniels Shocked As Her Son Showers His Younger Brother With Kisses, Hugs

Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife Regina Daniels is still basking in the euphoria of her second child’s birth and the birthday of her first son.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos of her child’s birthday in the hospital and it shows they indeed had a swell time.

One of the photos shared captured the facial expression of Regina exclaiming while her son Moon was touching the newborn baby.

The actress expressed excitement about being able to celebrate her son while in the hospital and giving him his favourite cartoon cake.

According to Regina, her son literally wants to tear his younger brother up with lots of hugs and kisses.

She wrote: “We celebrated moon’s birthday here in the hospital alongside the arrival of his brother….. I’m so happy to have been able to still put something together, got him his favorite cartoon cake and my goodness moon is about to tear his brother up with lots of kisses and hugs @princemunirnwoko”