Regina Daniels Welcomes Second Child With Hubby, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood star, Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko have welcomed their second child.

The billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he shared a picture of their first son whose birthday is today.

Describing the mood of the family over their second son’s birth as a “over the moon” He wrote; ”It’s a Double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing everyday looking forward to the future with so much Enthusiasm. Happy birthday Son. It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now shares same birth date. The family is over the Moon.”