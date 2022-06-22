Reps To Investigate Quality Of Toilet Disinfectants In Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to appear before it over the poor quality of toilet clean disinfectants used in Nigeria.

The motion was raised by Hon. Sergius Ose Ogun.

The House noted that Sections 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to investigate the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly.

It also said it was aware that Section 17(e) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018 empowers the Commission to carry out investigations considered necessary or desirable in connection with

matters within the purview of the Act.

The House said it was concerned that toilet cleaning disinfectants such as haptic and hypo used in most households in Nigeria are ineffective, poor quality and leave much to be desired.

It said that despite the poor quality of these toilet cleaning disinfectants, there are several television-sponsored advertisements that are misleading unsuspecting members of the public who rely on such adverts

product information to make purchases.

Alarmed that most Nigerians utilize these disinfectants in cleaning their homes, offices, hospitals, churches and mosques without getting the value for money spent in purchasing such products, the House urged the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission to appear before the Committee on Commerce to justify the presence of Harpic and Hypo, and other non-effective cleaning disinfectants in the market or otherwise.

It also mandated the Committees on Commerce and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.