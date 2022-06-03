Rita Dominic, Ini Dima-Okojie, Others React As Kate Henshaw Celebrates 10 Years of Surviving Dana Plane Crash

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to reminisce on how God saved her from the Dana plane crash ten years ago.

Recall in 2012, a Dana aircraft carrying 153 passengers and crew crashed into Iju-Ishaga a densely populated area in the north of Lagos and burst into flames.

Recounting how God saved her from the incident, Kate Henshaw in a post shared on Instagram said she was supposed to be on the flight but arrived at the airport late.

According to Kate Henshaw, anyone who knows her can attest that she’s never late for anything but God saved her on that day.

She wrote: “Today marks 10years since the ill fated Dana Air Flight took off from Abuja to Lagos.. 3rd June, 2012. Flight 0992. No one survived… I was to be on that flight”

“I arrived the airport in Abuja late.. Anyone who knows me, knows I am never late, for anything…MERCY said no that day”

“For His goodness and mercy shall follow me, all the days of my life.. Not that I am worthy but He kept me from the claws of death that day.. May the souls of all the departed continue to rest in peace Amen”

Reacting to the post, her colleagues, Rita Dominic, Helen Paul, Ini Dima-Okojie, Lota Chukwu and many others took to her comment section to appreciate God for her life.

ritadominic wrote: “God is still on the throne”

itshelenpaul wrote: “Congratulations for the gift of life Aunty. God bless you”

inidimaokojie wrote: “Wow! God is so merciful May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace”

thelotachukwu wrote: “My goodness!! He knows we still need your”

chakrapink wrote: “Thank God for His mercies…. May the souls of the departed Keep resting in the bossom of our Lord”

nanaama_boat wrote: “we bless God for your life and may the souls of the departed ,rest in peace”