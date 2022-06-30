Running Mate: El-Rufai, Ganduje, North-West Leaders To Meet Tinubu

A delegation of northern leaders, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, has been assigned to meet with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, over ‘vital concerns’ regarding his proposed running mate.

The development comes just 24 hours after Ibrahim Shekarau, the two-term governor of Kano State and senator from the Kano Central Senatorial District, defected.

Shekarau left the All Progressive Party in May to support Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and his defection was confirmed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the session on Wednesday.

The negotiation’s dynamics have shifted as a result of Shekarau’s defection and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi’s proposed partnership with the NNPP, a party chieftain told PUNCH NG.

Also Read: Uzodimma: Tinubu’s Certificate A Non-Issue — He Has Contested Elections Before

However, after an APC meeting in Kaduna with governors, aspirants for governorship seats, and ministers, North-West leaders also decided to meet with Tinubu to make their case.

This was said in a statement made on Thursday in Abuja by Salihu Lukman, the North-West Vice-Chairman of the APC.

According to Lukman, the meeting applauded the decision to start the consultative meeting as being crucial for bolstering the APC in the North-West and for enhancing leadership engagements and zone cohesion.

According to him, the governors and political office holders reviewed the state of the party at the national and zonal levels.

They also acknowledged the challenges facing some APC state chapters and resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority.