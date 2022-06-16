Running Mate: I Believe In Politics Of Inclusion – Lalong

Before tomorrow’s deadline for political parties to submit candidates for presidential positions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Simon Lalong, Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Plateau State, has stated that he believes in inclusive politics.

He went on to say that abandoning a long-standing tradition would be bad for the polity and amounted to exclusion.

This was stated by Lalong during a 30-minute interview program hosted by Malam Mannir Dan-Ali on Trust TV.

In an interview with Trust TV, Lalong stated that he is not interested in being Tinubu’s running mate due to his religious beliefs.

“I am not aspiring to be vice president because of my faith; I am aspiring because I am qualified,” he said, stressing the need for all to be carried along in all spheres.

Speaking on the role northern governors played in reducing tension at the height of campaigns before the APC’s special convention, Lalong said, “When we picked them (five presidential aspirants), we didn’t talk about religion but then in politics, there is always a tradition.

“When people believe in that kind of tradition, the moment you deny them that tradition, it means that you are already excluding them from politics.”

On how he managed politics of inclusion in his state, Lalong said, “I realised that some of the crises that were happening in Plateau were because of exclusion. People believed that they were excluded.

“In politics, you talk about the majority having their way while the minority should be given the opportunity to have a say. Once you have that, you have complete peace in your place,” he said while responding to a question on the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Lalong added that “We are talking about a peaceful federation. Already we are in crisis. Managing the crisis is not only winning the election but also how to govern the country.

“When you start thinking about that, you must look at every interest and give them that sense of belonging.”