‘Sad Day, I Need My Space Today’ – Davido Mourns

Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido has demanded he should be left alone as he mourns his friend Habeeb Uthman better known as Obama DMW.

Davido made this known in a series of posts shared on his Instagram story accompanied by photos of his late friend.

Recall that Obama DMW died in June 2021 due to suspected heart failure and his death was a huge loss to the DMW record label.

Not forgetting the death of his friend, Davido took to his Instagram page to mourn him.

He wrote: “Lost my friend today last year… Def need my space today…RIP 44 sad day, water run down my eyes.”