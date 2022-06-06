Sad That Christians Can Be Thankful For Missing Church – Toyin Lawani Reacts To Owo Massacre

Fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has reacted to the massacre of Christians in Ondo state.

Recall that many worshippers have been feared dead with several injured after suspected terrorists attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident that claimed many lives, the mother of three stated that she never knew a day would come that Christians would be so thankful they did not go to church.

She prayed for a better country where would be no more blood shed.

“We never thought we would see a Sunday where Christians will Thank God they didn’t attend church today. Such a sad day. Let us all pray for a safer Nigeria,” she wrote.