Sadio Mane Signs Three-Year Contract With Bayern Munich

FC Bayern have confirmed the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool. The 30-year-old attacker has agreed on a contract with the German record champions until 30 June 2025.

Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern president disclosed this on Wednesday “Sadio Mané is a global star, who underlines the appeal of FC Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole.”

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

“Fans come to the stadiums to see such players. It’s great that our board led by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić have managed to sign a player like Sadio Mané for FC Bayern.”

The Senegalese expressed his elation at arriving at a club he had long admired

“I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt a big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me, there were no doubts” Mnae said.

“It’s the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg, I watched a lot of Bayern games – I really like this club!”