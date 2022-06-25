Security Chiefs Are Not Performing Their Duties – Shehu Sani

Comrade Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna Central, claims that President Muhammadu Buhari’s security chiefs are not carrying out their mandates.

The former congressman discussed the country’s increasing security situation and the perceived inaction of the administration in addressing it on Arise TV.

He said, “The problem we have been facing, is simply the fact that security chiefs are not performing their duty. They can’t be sacked by the parliament. It is the president that ought to take responsibility. For example, just last year, the Nigerian Defence Academy was attacked by bandits, and a soldier or two were kidnapped. Nobody was sacked. Nobody was penalized. Nobody resigned. And it is the responsibility of the president to take action.”

He said the national assembly had at many times called for the sacking of the security chiefs to no avail.

“Many times when we were at the national assembly, we called for the sack of the security chiefs. But the image that was scheming in the country at that time was that these people were doing what needed to be done and that the problem was the National Assembly.

“But you can see what has happened today. So we need to have a president who is ready to go beyond his inner circle, beyond the advice of people who are not telling him the truth,” he said.