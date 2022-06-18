Segun Oni Still In The Race For Ekiti Governorship, Says SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) says its gubernatorial candidate of Ekiti, Segun Oni, is still running.

The rebuttal comes after a statement attributed to Oni claimed that he had withdrawn from the election owing to the illegality of the party’s national working committee (NWC).

However, when TheCable contacted Gani Salau, the party’s Ekiti spokesperson, he stated that Oni has not withdrawn from the race and that the letter is “a figment of the opposition’s imagination.”

“Segun Oni is not withdrawing. How can he withdraw on the day of the election. It is the work of opposition,” he said.

“We are on the verge of victory and we are going to triumph. It is unfortunate that such letter is being circulated.”