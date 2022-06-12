Senate President Advocates Equity, Fairness, Justice On Democracy Day

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to focus on establishing the country on the foundations of equity, fairness, and justice.

In his Democracy Day message on Sunday, he stated that such qualities are necessary to help the country face future challenges.

Lawan stated that this would be Nigeria’s fourth celebration of the day on June 12 since President Muhammadu Buhari changed the date from May 29.

He believes that June 12 is more than just a date for the Nigerian people because it represents a watershed moment in the country’s journey toward establishing a democratic polity.

On that day in 1993, the lawmaker claimed, Nigerians rose above primordial sentiments and declared their nation’s oneness, as well as their preference for a democratic system that provided them with good governance, freedom, and a more abundant life.

He defined democracy as a process that required popular participation, tolerance of others’ views and rights, and a spirit of sportsmanship to survive.