‘Senior Man’ Saga Continues As Oga Sabinus, Bobrisky Lock Horns Over Weight Loss Vendor

Popular Nigerian Skit-maker, Oga Sabinus has now broken his silence after being called out on social media by Crossdresser, Bobrisky over a weight loss advert.

Recall that a weight loss brand owner complained about the poor advert Sabinus created for their business.

According to the lady, the content creator posted the ad-video without her consent. She urged him to delete the video and reach out to her to discuss how they would create another one.

Bobrisky also asked Sabinus to take down the commercial skit he made for the lady he referred to as a friend. He gave the comedian 24 hours to delete the post or face their wrath.

In response, Oga Sabinus took to Bob’s Facebook comment section, and addressed the Crossdresser as senior man for the second time.

Oga Sabinus asked Bob to calm down on the threats and insisted his issue with the weight loss brand sponsor is complicated.

Reacting under Bobrisky’s post, Sabinus wrote; ‘Senior man calm down, her story no clear’

Bobrisky fired back by threatening to send Sabinus to prison if he fails to meet the 24-hour deadline.

His words;

“Na that senior man go carry you go prison if you don’t bring down that video within 24 hours”

