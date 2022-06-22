Shatta Wale Insults Me Without Provocation – Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie has said that although he has a good relationship with his counterpart Shatta Wale, the latter insults him for no apparent reason.

The rap artiste further noted that he has lost count of the number of times Shatta Wale has attacked him verbally. Sarkodie made this known when he appeared on ‘Podcast and Chill with MACG’ in South Africa.

“I have even lost count because my brother Shatta Wale is crazy. He just wakes up and something will happen. I have lost count of what exactly happened, he has done a lot”

However, the Ghanaian rapper stressed that Shatta Wale’s return into the music industry after a decade of going under the radar brought so much energy into the music scene.

“That is somebody that brought energy into our industry as much as we were mad. He insults me for no reason, we will be on the phone today and tomorrow he is up on the radio saying ‘F’ Sark. Sometimes, you don’t understand it but I think for a moment he brought energy and attention to the industry.”

Last week, Shatta Wale bashed his colleagues; Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Ponobiom and Black Sherif in a self-recorded video for no apparent reason.