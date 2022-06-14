She Constantly Bullies Me For No Reason – Mercy Aigbe Speaks On Dirty Fight With Lara

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe has shared her side of the story after fighting with popular Lagos socialite, Lara Olukotun.

Recall that a video made the rounds on social media showing both woman involving in a public fight.

Sharing her side of the story via Instagram, Mercy Aigbe claimed that Lara constantly bullies her at every chance she gets.

Speaking further on their relationship, the mother of two insisted that they were acquaintances who had patronized each others businesses.

She said Lara suddenly started speaking bad about her for no particular reason and refused to stop even after she reached out to her.

Mercy explained that they were at a mutual friend store opening when Lara started disrespecting her as she normally does.

The actress stated that she initially ignored her but was forced to react when she refused to stop insulting her.

