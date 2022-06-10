Shehu Sani Slams Buhari For Alleged Non-Performance, Retaining Same Cabinet For Seven Years

Shehu Sani, a social commentator and former senator, slammed President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday for alleged non-performance.

He claimed that for seven years, Buhari struggled to replace or reshuffle his political appointees.

Shehu Sani posted on his verified Facebook page on Friday,

“The President boringly maintained ministers for seven years. He found it difficult to replace or reshuffle his appointees.

“He extended the tenure of non-performing service chiefs and public officers who completed their terms.”

Sani said Buhari inherited, kept and reappointed a CBN Governor. He couldn’t appoint Board members for many federal parastatals for seven years. He was indecisive and incoherent in choosing a successor and firmly standing by him.”

“The nation, the government and now the future slipped off his hands before his very eyes.” Shehu Sani wrote.