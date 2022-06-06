Shekarau Clinches NNPP Senatorial Ticket For Kano Central

Former governor of Kano State and a serving Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau has won the NNPP Kano Central Senatorial District ticket for 2023.

Shekarau emerged the standard-bearer of the NNPP in a Senatorial primary election held at Gezawa, headquarters of Gezawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State and a serving senator, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to NNPP after failing to secure the party’s ticket for another term in the senate.

He is now the unopposed candidate of the NNPP for the same position.