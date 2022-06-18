Shina Peller Dumps APC, Says Party’s Style Of Democracy Kills His Conscience

A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Peller made the announcement on his social media pages on Friday.

The federal lawmaker cited several reasons for leaving the APC, including that the party’s democratic style “kills my conscience,” and that he has realized that youths will continue to be at the mercy of the few at the top.

He also stated that on June 21, he will announce his new political party.

“I’ve tried my best for APC. The party style of democracy in Oyo State kills my conscience and I’ve to put my people’s interest first,” he wrote.

“I’ve realized that the youths and the people will continue to be at the mercy of a few at the top. I’ll announce my new political party on 21|06| 22.”