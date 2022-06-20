Sophia Momodu Keeps Mum As Other Babymamas Shower Love On Davido

Advertisement

Instagram brand influencer, Sophia Momodu completely ignored her baby daddy and Nigerian singer Davido as his other babymama took out time to celebrate him on father’s day.

It was fathers day celebration yesterday, 19th June and many Nigerian celebrities took to social media to celebrate their spouses and fathers.

Davido’s second baby mama Amanda took to her Instagram page to send wishes to the singer on father’s day.

She shared a photo of Davido and their daughter and wrote: “Happy father’s day papa Hailey. May God give you great health and long life.”

Similarly, Davido’s 3rd baby mama and celebrity chef, Chioma Roland wished him a happy father’s day.

Chioma wrote: “Happy father’s day daddy @davido God bless you for us.”

However, Naija News noticed that Sophia Momodu snubbed Davido and a check on her social media page shows she didn’t put up any posts to celebrate the singer.

This comes as a surprise especially after Sophia Momodu was spotted a few weeks ago with Davido’s car and rumours made the rounds that they are secretly seeing each other.