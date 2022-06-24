South-South APC Leaders Pledge Support For Tinubu

Ahead of the general election in 2023, members of the All Progressives Congress’ South-South Zone have endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

Victor Giadom, the national chairman of the APC South-South Zone, revealed to journalists in Abuja that the party has asked all of its members from the six states that make up the geopolitical zone to support Tinubu in pursuing his presidential aspirations in 2019.

Giadom made the statement following a lengthy closed-door meeting with a delegation of South-South leaders, including former Senate Deputy President Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Governor of Edo State Lucky Imasuen, former Deputy Governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

He stated that the APC is determined and will do whatever it takes to ensure that Tinubu successfully takes over the governance of the country from President Muhammadu Buhari, after the 2023 general election.

He said, “We congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for emerging as the presidential candidate of our party and thank him for the steps he has so far taken to unite those who contested that election with him and to assure him that the South-South zone will support his ticket.

“The South-South Zone in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.”