Sowore Wins AAC Presidential Primary Election

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist, has won the presidential ticket of the African Action Congress (AAC) unchallenged.

Sowore was affirmed as the party’s presidential candidate at the AAC convention that took place in the federal capital territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The activist will be up against Bola Tinubu, APC standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate; Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and others in the 2023 elections.

Prior to the commencement of the party’s primary, Sowore stepped down from his position as chairman of the party he played a key role in founding.