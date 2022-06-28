Stop Running After My Car For Money, Portable Warns Fans

Nigerian Hip-Hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called portable, has told his fans to stop asking him for money by running after his car.

According to the Zazoo crooner, fans who follow him go as far as breaking his car glass in a bid to beg him for money.

In a video on his Instagram page, the singer noted that those who came after his car were not real fans but thieves and “wicked souls.”

He warned that he wasn’t going to give money to such persons anymore.

“It’s now getting out of hand for people running after my car always when passing by. No more spraying of money because it’s turning to something else . If I want to show love, I’d rather go to the village and help those grandmas and kids that really need support,” the singer wrote in the caption.

The warning comes days after Portable’s aide hit a bike rider with the singer’s car, leading to the death of the victim.