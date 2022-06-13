Strike: FG In Meeting With ASUU

According to reports, the Federal Government has resumed talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Recall that the government-appointed Prof Nimi Briggs committee to renegotiate the 2009 agreement was expected to complete its three-month timeline on June 7, 2022.

However, according to reports, the committee is currently in a meeting with ASUU.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Allied Institutions would meet on Friday.

The academic union has been on strike since February 14.