Strike: We’re Waiting To Hear From FG, Says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which is currently on strike, has stated that it is awaiting the Federal Government’s response to its demands.

The Federal Government’s renegotiation committee, led by Prof. Nimi Briggs, met with ASUU leadership on Monday to continue renegotiation of the FGN-ASUU 2009 agreements with the four university unions, all of which are currently on strike.

The meeting was fair, according to ASUU President Emmanuel Osodek.

He also added that they were expecting the government to respond to the issues they discussed with the committee.

Also Read: Strike: FG Meets ASUU Today, SSANU Friday

When asked if ASUU would call off the strike soon after a fair deliberation with the Briggs committee, he said yes.

Osodeke said, ‘‘I don’t know if we are calling off the strike soon. We are waiting for the final response from the government.

“It is a committee of different government agencies. They need to go back to their principal and look at what we agreed on and then get back to us. When they respond to us, we will give you full details.”