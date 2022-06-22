Sunday Oliseh Appointed Coach Of German Club

German Regionalliga West club, Sav Straelen, has appointed former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, its new manager.

This is according to the club’s president Hermann Tecklenburg, who was quoted by waz.de.

Tecklenburg said the 47-year-old former Nigeria international had already signed a oneyear contract to handle the side and will start work this week.

He said, “Yes, Sunday Oliseh will be our new coach. A good 14 days ago we had delicious asparagus at the Straelener Hof.

“That was a good conversation. In the last 24 hours we were also able to discuss an employment contract until June 30, 2023. On Wednesday 21 June, Sunday will lead the first practice session. We look forward to working together.”

Oliseh last managed Eredivisie club, Fortuna Sittard.

He has also managed Belgian club, Royal Cercle Sportif Vervietois and the Nigerian national team.

In his active playing career, he played as a midfielder. He is widely regarded as one of the best African midfielders of all time.