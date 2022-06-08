”Susan Is My Girlfriend” – Ruger Confirms After Saying Susan Pwajok Is Just His Bestie

Nigerian singer Michael Olayinka popularly known as Ruger has finally come clean about his romantic relationship with Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok.

This is a few hours after Ruger debunked the dating speculations stating that he and Susan Pwajok are best friends.

Recall that the dating rumours of Ruger and the fast-rising actress started after a compilation of their loved-up video surfaced online.

However, Ruger during an interview on Clout Africa’s Clout Talk concert 2.0 which was hosted by popular skit maker and actor, Broda Shaggi reacted to the romance speculations.

A fan asked him to address his rumoured affair with Susan and the ‘Dior’ crooner debunked the speculations saying the actress has been his best friend for a long time.

He said: “Susan has always been my friend and she is my Bestie”.

The response generated online reactions as many Nigerians dragged him for lying about his affair with Susan.

In a new post shared on Instagram, Ruger admitted that Susan Pwajok is his girlfriend and that people can stop disturbing her.

He wrote: “So Susan Pwajok is my girlfriend Y’all can get off her dick now, thank you”