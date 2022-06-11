Tacha Welcomes Liquorose ‘Back To Street’ After Messy Breakup With Emmanuel

Former Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ Housemate Tacha has reacted to the exposé surrounding Liquorose and Emmanuel’s relationship split.

During the sixth and seventh editions of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion show, Liquorose revealed some of the issues that led to the crash of their most-envied relationship.

Liquorose also disclosed how she met Emmanuel and a lady in an uncompromising position during their trip to Dubai, adding that he was never remorseful about the situation.

Joining other Nigerians to slam Emmanuel, Tacha in a post shared on her Twitter page, encourages Liquorose never to sweat over the situation because Emmanuel is already at loss.

Tacha averred that men should be feared and advised other ladies never to let a confused man waste their time and energy.

She welcomed Liquorose ‘back to the street’ adding that she would be alright.

She wrote: “Shippers in the mud.. Pure lies!! Shhhs already his loss baby girl… Don’t sweat. Never let a confused man waste your time or energy… what you allow is what will continue! Fear men, Linus Linus, Linus. Welcome back to the streets baby girl. It’ll be alright”