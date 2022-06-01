Take Charge At Home While I Take Charge At The Hotel – Sidechick Warns Married Partner’s Wife (Video)

A mistress to an unknown man has boldly declared her position in her partner’s life as she issued a note of warning to his wife.

She sent this via a video which she shared on social media.

In the video, she was spotted with her married partner while claiming that they arrived together at a hotel.

She further directed the husband’s wife to “take charge at home while she takes charge in the hotel”.

She called out the wife in her native dialect and quoted a proverb that implies that the woman should comply with her arrangements so that peace could reign.

Well meaning social media users took to the comments section to question her morals and her motives for posting such video.

See the video: