TECNO Held the World’s Most Stylish Smartphone Launch in New York City with Dazzling Debut of CAMON 19 Series

TECNO recently celebrated the global launch of its new CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center in New York City, combining dazzling, floor-to-ceiling skyscraper views, fully artistic venue, and its spectacular new smartphones. Around 80 guests from around the world attended, including journalist and editors from technology and lifestyle media, as well as several top tech influencers. They all enjoyed an unparalleled and unforgettable night.

The launch video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvNyTfXkyHo

For the first time ever, TECNO conducted a global product launch event in the U.S. on the 65th floor of iconic Rockefeller Center in a stylish, exclusive space appropriately named Bar SixtyFive. Not only was the event a milestone for TECNO, but it was also the first time that Rockefeller Center–which opened in 1934– hosted a mobile phone manufacturer product introduction. This is a fitting, sky-scraping venue for a premium global smartphone brand that’s clearly on the rise. This launch sets the tone towards mid-to-high-end position and indicates TECNO is taking a big step forward in internationalisation and premiumisation by integrating fashion with innovative technology.

The Most Stylish Launch in The Iconic Rockefeller Center – First Ever in Rockfeller Center’s History

The launch venue of the iconic Rockefeller Center is noted for the large quantities of art present in almost all of its buildings, which is one of the landmarks of New York City. On Rooftop gardens and the Bar SixtyFive, a 360 degree views of New York City will come to the guests’ eyes. The decoration of the launch was also in line with the artistic venue with gorgeous lights and well-designed screens. Both of them contributes to the most stylish smartphone launch ever, building the “fashion technology image” for TECNO brand.

TECNO CAMON 19 series just fits right in. With its elegant, fashion-forward design which won iF Design Award 2022 in April and several industry-first technologies like the new technology RGBW camera sensor + glass which is co-developed with Samsung, TECNO CAMON 19 series impressed the attendees by its brilliant portrait photography in challenging low-light and nighttime conditions as well as the industry leading design. The stylish phone complements the iconic venue in the reputation of the artistic design and fashion.

It’s worth mentioning that the event was a chic New York cocktail style, creating a relaxed atmosphere for guests to enjoy sizzle videos and listen to the presentations from TECNO executives.

The Most International and Diversified Smartphone Launch

It is the first time ever that over 80 media, top influencers, key accounts and TECNO local staff from more than 14 countries joining this global event and witnessing the unveiling of TECNO CAMON 19 series. The key customers like Phonebank, Bobbitech, GUURE COMMUNICATION, etc. took this opportunity to experience the real devices at the earliest time, and share very positive feedback on the product, which enhanced their confidence in the coming sales in the local markets and the regional pre-sales will be stimulated for sure.

The Strongest Endorsement from Top Tech Influencers and Media

The event was hosted by noted tech columnist Marc Saltzman, who is also the host of several TV like bloomberg Television. Matt Swider, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut.com and former TechRadar’s US Editor-in-Chief, top 10 Youtuber iJustine join the launch and have a panel discussion there, sharing their insights on the product experience and some industrial opinions. Another tech influencer, U.K.-based SuperSaf, also shared his views through video playing on site.

The assembled media, like editors from Android Authority, ABC News, The New York Times, Phonescoop, etc. also tried out the new smartphone on an outdoor deck at terrace and gave verypositive feedback. With the roof top view and the featured night portrait phone, they shot wonderful photos in the amazing night, and could brought back with photos developed on site. The strong opinions of influencers and medias after real testing and evaluation proved CAMON 19 series’ ability to capture detailed photos, and can bright images even in low-light and nighttime conditions.

Their informative comments about the TECNO brand, the award-winning design and features of the CAMON 19 PRO 5G were complemented by stunning videos featuring the CAMON 19 series’ photographic technology being used around New York City, an influencers’ roundtable discussion, and the media testing the smartphone cameras on an outdoor rooftop patio under a glittering canopy of nightime stars.

The influencer roundtable was the highlight of the event with noted celebs including YouTube Influencer iJustine, Tech Editor Matt Swider, sharing their feedback on the photographic attributes of the CAMON 19 series. Matt Swider, for example, provided some of the highest praise, “The dual-ring triple-camera design is definitely the highlight of this smartphone. Its rich photography features and excellent night portrait output make it an incredibly compelling at this price point. ” While iJustine spoke highly of the sky shop features: “I also really love this sky shop feature. It has a touch-to-click to change the sky. I do often add in better-looking skies and clouds in a lot of my photos that I post, so this is making it so easy to do right on your mobile device”.

After the product launch session, all guests including the top influencers, media and customers worldwide got the devices on hands to have all-round experience and have a glance of the 360 degree night views of New York City on the Bar SixtyFive.

