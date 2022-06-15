Tension As Fire Guts Residential Building In Ikoyi

There was tension on Wednesday morning in Lagos after a fire outbreak was reported in a residential building on Ilabere Road in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The fire incident, Naija News understands was confirmed in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, are said to have immediately responded to the tragedy as soon as it was reported. No casualty, however, has been reported yet.

Giving an update on the situation, Oke-Osanyintolu said the LASEMA was working with personnel of the Lagos State Fire Service to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

He said: “The agency has activated its response plan to the above location. A combined team of agency LRT and the Lagos State Fire Service are taking immediate action to quell the residential fire which appears to be spreading rapidly to adjoining properties.”

This is coming a week after a fire gutted the Computer Department of the Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The inferno, it was gathered, learnt destroyed valuable properties including over 100 computers provisioned for use for students in the department.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Provost of the college, Dr Suleiman Balarabe, revealed that the fire started around 9:00 am on Saturday when staff were not at work.

Balarabe said Firefighters struggled to put off the fire which started from an outlet powering the Uninterruptible Power Source (UPS).