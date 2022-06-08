That You Prevailed Confirms Your Tenacity: Atiku Congratulates Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, praised Bola Tinubu for securing the All Progressives Congress’ Presidential ticket on Wednesday.

Tinubu won the ruling party’s primary with 1271 votes, defeating his closest rival, former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, who received 316 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came in third place with 235 votes.

Atiku used his Twitter account to congratulate the former governor of Lagos and to praise his tenacity.

“Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate,” the tweet read.

“It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity.”