The Most Pertinent Tribute To Heroes Of Democracy Is To Kick Out APC – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to depose the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general elections.

He made the call in his Democracy Day message on Sunday, saying it was the most important tribute the people could pay to the country’s democratic heroes.

Atiku believes that this is an auspicious time to rally all citizens to think and work together for the country’s unity, security, equity, inclusivity, socioeconomic prosperity, and equitable development.

He urged Nigerians to seize the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the sacrifices made by the nation’s forefathers.

According to the former vice president, the current administration has imposed the worst form of government on the people.

As a result, he urged them to vote against the APC government, which he described as inept, unpopular, insensitive, and clueless.

Atiku emphasized that a party that cannot deliver on its pledged manifestos on security, economic growth, and anti-corruption should not be given another ‘wasteful’ term.

For him, the time has come to demonstrate to APC politicians that power truly belongs to the people through the use of ballots.