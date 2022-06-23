The Problem Began After Timaya Introduced That Girl To Me – Kelly Hansome Speaks On Music Career

Nigerian singer, Kelechi Orji popularly known as Kelly Hansome has opened up about the reason his music career was affected.

Speaking during an Instagram Live show, the U.S-based Nigerian musician explained that things went south for him after meeting his baby mama, Ronke Moradeyo through Timaya.

He insisted that contrary to what people think, leaving Kennis music did not affect his career.

He said: “THE MAJOR THING I FELT WAS THE ISSUE WAS THAT ‘KENNIS MUSIC EASTER FIESTA’ THAT I DIDN’T SHOW UP FOR, YEAH THAT IS WHERE THE PROBLEM STARTED.

“THE PROBLEM STARTED WHEN TIMAYA INTRODUCED THAT GIRL TO ME, YOU KNOW THE GIRL I AM TALKING ABOUT, THAT IS WHERE THE PROBLEM STARTED, THE GIRL THAT HAD A BABY FOR ME. BUT I DON’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT, YOU KNOW, THAT’S ALL I WILL TALK ABOUT FOR NOW. THAT WAS WHERE THE PROBLEM STARTED FOR ME.”

In 2016, Kelly who is currently married, welcomed a baby with Moradeyo. The duo have not been on good terms since they ended their short-lived relationship.