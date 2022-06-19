This Is Wrong’ Angel’s Father Calls Out Cross After Being Labelled A ‘Beggar’ On Live TV

Baron Mayagy the father to former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate Angel Smith has called out his daughter’s colleague Cross after insinuating he has done stuff for him and his wife Titilayo.

This comes following a statement made by Cross on the Reunion show finale, where he pointed out things he did for Angel’s father.

In a post shared on Twitter, Angel’s father described Cross’s statement as wrong saying he asked the reality TV star and other people to donate to a charity cause and did not render help to him as claimed on live TV.

He wrote: “Dear @Crossdabossike. I don’t know why you’d go on Live TV to give the impression that you have done stuff from me? I asked you and several people to donate to a charity cause my partner and I held for an orphanage for Xmas which you did and got tagged to the post. This is wrong”

Angel also agreed with the tweet stating that Cross and her father did a charity cause together and they donated to an orphanage.

She added people can speculate different narratives about her but nobody should label her parents as beggars.

She wrote: “And let everyone call me angry and defensive, I don’t care. Whatever narrative about me can fly but see my parents? You will not la dare label them as beggars. Are you out of your stupid mind??? Don’t try me this evening, my father and your boy did a charity case together and they donated to an orphanage, cat that bs out”