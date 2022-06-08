Timi Dakolo Calls Out APC For Using His Song At Presidential Primary

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has slammed the All Progressives Congress for using his song without his permission.

Timi Dakolo’s hit song, ‘Great Nation’ was played at a point during the presidential primaries of the ruling party on Tuesday night.

Displeased with the act, Timi Dakolo in a post on Twitter questioned why APC would use his song in a rally or campaign without his permission.

Timi Dakolo noted that this is the second time APC would be doing such a thing, adding that it’s one of those things that people do and get away with in Nigeria.

He wrote: “Why Use an Artist Song without their permission in a rally or campaign.The things people get away with in this Country called Nigeria. Actually this is the second time”

Timi Dakolo’s tweet stirred mixed reactions from some Nigerians:

@segalink wrote: “My brother @timidakolo I hope them don pay us for this song wey them dey play for APC convention so?”

@deehumorous wrote: “Ambassadors for Change… You know u can just pay Timi Dakolo to coman perform ot with his real face and voice”

@roqzee wrote: “Timi Dakolo talked about copyright licensing & ignorant people went in the comments insulting him & saying that songs in a public domain suddenly are free for use & belong to nobody. I hope your employers are not online, it’s good to keep quiet sometimes to hide your ignorance”

@DemolaRewaju wrote: “Shey Timi Dakolo won’t sue these people like this. Almost a sacrilege to play such a patriotic song at such an unpatriotic gathering”

@lordbwoi wrote: “This Timi Dakolo one nation song always brings back this nysc nostalgia. Honestly we need peace in our land, the chaos is too much #APCPrimaries”

@ifektive wrote: Dear Timi Dakolo, I don’t care just collect your money from this change initiative ppl using your song at APC Convention, national Anthem