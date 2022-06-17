Tinubu Needs To Tell The Public His Source Of Wealth, Says Deji Adeyanju

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, needs to explain his source of income, according to Deji Adeyanju, a political activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians.

Adeyanju recently appeared on the web interview show 90MinutesAfrica, hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo and Chido Onumah.

Advertisement

Tinubu was declared the APC presidential candidate on June 8 after receiving 1,271 votes and defeating 13 other candidates in the poll.

Tinubu’s candidacy has been questioned in certain areas, with concerns expressed about his financial capability as well as his health.

Also Read: Amosun: Why I Withdrew From Presidential Race For Tinubu

Speaking during the online conversation, Adeyanju said “Tinubu, like Buhari, is a medical tourist”.

He also questioned the source of Tinubu’s wealth, saying the APC presidential candidate must tell the public about his business interests.

“Before anyone says Tinubu is ready, money for money and dollar for dollar, they need to ask which company has he created or what is his source of income,” he said.

“What goods and services does he offer? How can somebody just suddenly have so much money that bullion vans can no longer contain it?”