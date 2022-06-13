Tinubu Will Beat Atiku – Ekiti Rep

Femi Bamisile, a member of the House of Representatives, believes that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader and presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will defeat former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

Bamisile, who represents Gbonyin/Ekiti East/Emure Federal Constituency, also predicted an APC landslide victory in Ekiti State’s governorship election on June 18.

Bamisile spoke at the weekend in Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti East LGA, while distributing cars, motorcycles, dryers, and other materials worth over N300 million to his constituents.

The lawmaker said Tinubu’s ability to overcome obstacles to become the APC’s presidential candidate demonstrated his political savvy, noting that the PDP could not prevent the former Lagos governor from realizing his ambition.

He added that Tinubu possessed all of the necessary qualities for president and was confident that Nigerians would vote for him.

He said, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a well-loved political leader, and this he earned because of the good governance he succeeded in entrenching in Lagos State. So, I see him winning the 2023 presidential poll.

“He has all it takes. He has the experience, network of connections, good friends and popularity to triumph over Atiku Abubakar of the PDP. Though I am not saying the former VP is not strong, Tinubu is stronger and more popular.

“The fact that he laid a foundation for Lagos’ development will bolster his chances among Nigerians.”