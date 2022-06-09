Tinubu’s Win: Caroline Danjuma Sends Important Message To Nigerian Youths

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has spoken to Nigerian youths to take their destiny in their hands following the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Danjuma via her Instagram handle said that the next eight years will rip out the youths if they don’t take action now.

Caroline added that the youths should reciprocate the same move that they made during Endsars.

Her post reads; ‘‘Dear youth of Nigeria I known your voice and the power is on social media blasting what does not concern you.. You see that move you made during end sars.. now is the time to move courageously.. Your destiny cannot be stolen again. I hope this reality TV show (Politics) is playing out well to you.. keep being a keyboard warrior.. This next 8 years Nigeria will be ripped out if we don’t move now.. They have strategically planned this… looted well to feed the greedy.

You talk of suffering??? you are about to witness hell if you let any clown become your president”