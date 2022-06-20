Tiwa Savage Mourns On Father’s Day Celebration

Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to express sadness as other celebrities celebrate Father’s day.

Advertisement

It’s the Father’s day celebration and many Nollywood stars and other celebrities took to social media to shower love on their spouses and fathers for their love and care.

For Tiwa Savage, it’s a sad day for her as she recalls her father’s death.

According to Tiwa Savage, it’s her first Father’s day celebration without having her dad. She prayed for him to continue resting in peace.

She wrote: “My first father’s day without you. Continue to rest in peace”

Recall that Tiwa Savage was thrown into mourning on 20th July 2021 after she lost her father.

In the post shared online, the singer said her father has been battling an undisclosed ailment and fought till the end.

She wrote: “You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now”