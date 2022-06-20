Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, Adesua Etomi React As Bimbo Ademoye Pulls Pregnancy Prank On Dad On Father’s Day

Advertisement

Popular Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye pulled a pregnancy prank on her dad to commemorate the world wide celebration of father’s day.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the actress pretended to be talking to her colleague Jemima Osunde and flippantly mentioned pregnancy while her father was in the car.

The elderly Ademoye was not having any of it, as he condemned his daughter’s supposed pregnancy.

However, before things got our of hand, Bimbo revealed that it was a prank.

She captioned the video: “Father’s Day prank on my world . This man , in my next life , I would still want to be your child. I just recovered from malaria so I told him I started feeling feverish again . My dada took off his agbada (he was headed out ) and said let’s go to the clinic immediately. (you Ed he still treats us like babies ) . So I pulled the prank.

“My nigga clearly wasn’t having it. Happy Father’s Day my hero . I love you with everything in me. The best dad in the universe . I’m so blessed to call you daddy . At least he didn’t curse my mother this time around .

@jemimaosunde . Sorry I dragged you into this.”