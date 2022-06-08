‘Treacherous Judas Of A Pastor’– Reno Omokri Slams Osinbajo For Betraying Tinubu

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has lambasted Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing him as ‘a treacherous Judas of a pastor’.

According to Omokri who tweeted amid the ongoing presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, he has no sympathy for Yemi Osinbajo because he betrayed the former governor of Lagos state and APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also a presidential aspirant.

While describing Osinbajo a betrayal, he noted that the vice president has never won any election on his own without the support of Tinubu.

He wrote, “I have no sympathy for Osinbajo. A treacherous Judas of a pastor! Someone nominated you to stand in for him, you went there to stand in for yourself? You? What election have you won on your own in your life without the help of Tinubu? I may dislike Tinubu. But I respect loyalty!”