Treat Fulani Herders Like Niger Delta Militants, Gumi Tells FG

Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has urged the federal government to treat Fulani herders and other aggrieved groups as Niger Delta militants.

Gumi made the observation on Wednesday at the ‘Pastoralists and Fulbe Security Conference’ held in Abuja.

The event themed ‘Exploring the contemporary security challenges facing pastoralists and Fulbe in Nigeria’ was jointly organised by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and northern consensus movement (NCM).

Also Read: Several Abducted As Bandits Block Highway, Set Buses Ablaze In Kaduna

Gumi said, “Government should focus more attention on these people because they always say that they are aggrieved.

“What I expect from the government is nothing less than what it did when the Niger Delta youths were vandalising the economy.

“These people are also disturbing the Nigerian agriculture which is the backbone of national economy.

“These people are also disturbing the Nigerian agriculture which is the backbone of national economy.

“I think the government needs to be more proactive. They need attention. The least they need is the ministry of nomadic affairs that will look into their affairs.”