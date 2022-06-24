Tuface Visits Annie Idibia On Movie Set

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, visited his wife, Annie Idibia, on a movie set.

A video shared by Nollywood actor Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu, known professionally as Stan Nze, showed the couple leaving the stage.

In the video, Stan Nze was heard cheering the couple in pidgin, saying, “You know say your wife, her ginger… her blood don hot. Make una put am for the scene Nah.”

Some weeks ago, news broke out that the couple was having a marital crisis which made Annie unfollow 2baba on Instagram.

The Nollywood actress was said to have been angry because Tuface visited the mother of his other kids, Pero.

Annie, however, debunked the news explaining that it was only a glitch from her Instagram account.

2Baba also said the report was false.