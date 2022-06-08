Uche Maduagwu Reacts As Ruth Kadiri Slams Tinubu Over ‘Involvement In Owo Church Attack’

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed actress Ruth Kadiri for calling out presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his alleged involvement in the Ondo Catholic church massacre.

This comes after the actress via her Instagram crucified the presidential aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his condolence visit to Ondo state where many innocent Catholic worshippers were killed.

Recall, that the APC Chieftain had pledged N75million to the victims of the Owo attack.

Reacting to the development, Ruth Kadiri dragged the APC chieftain, accusing him of being involved in the Ondo church massacre while looking away from the issue of bandits.

“It’s still our money you’re giving back out sir! You looked away from the bandits’ issues so you could have enough supporters for this election. Money will not bring back the lives lost due to your all incompetence, and lack of value for lives. If you do care about us. Y’all contesting should put money together and sort out the ASUU strike. Wetin I Dey type self vex don Dey catch me. Mctewwww

“Tinubu has been into politics for nothing less than 20 years. He bragged about installing a couple of people into power including our president. Who and what is more powerful than that? And if education is not important pls explain to me what is?” She wrote.

Taking to Instagram to react to her outburst, Uche Maduagwu berated the actress cum producer for her statement against the APC leader.

He questioned the actress on charitable acts she had made so far since her career, asking that she should not speak ill of the APC leader as he gave out money, regardless of who owned the money.

He further urged her to apply wisdom in her criticism, asking that she looked away from some issues.