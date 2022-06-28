Uzodimma: Tinubu’s Certificate A Non-Issue — He Has Contested Elections Before

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state, has stated that the fuss about the credentials of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is needless.

The educational qualifications of Tinubu have been mired in controversy since the presidential primary of the ruling party.

While preparing to contest the primary, the APC screening panel was asked to disqualify him over “questionable educational qualifications”.

Speaking with reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Tuesday, Uzodimma said the former Lagos governor has run for office in the past and won.

The governor said there is no need for him to resubmit his credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because he did that when he ran for office.

“For my presidential candidate, the issue of certificates shouldn’t even arise,” he said.

“In 1999, he contested elections and became the governor of Lagos, in 2003 he contested election as second-term governor of Lagos.

“He ran and won as a senator in the country. Where record-keeping is efficient, and the INEC server is functional, he doesn’t need to do a fresh submission.

“However, if whatever he is supposed to submit is not handy, it is not late yet. I’m sure before the time he will submit whatever is required of him.”