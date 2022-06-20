Video Of Muslim Clerics Praying At Bobrisky’s Housewarming Surfaces

Advertisement

A video of some Muslim clerics (Alfas) praying for Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okunneye better known as Bobrisky during his housewarming has surfaced on the internet.

The now-viral video has sparked reactions on social media as netizens questioned the presence of the clerics at such an event.

In the video, Bobrisky was seen sitting on a chair while the clerics sat on the floor as they pray for the cross-dresser.

The controversial crossdresser had earlier showed off his multi-million naira house weeks after he was accused of lying about owning a home.

here have been speculations that Bobrisky didn’t buy the house but rented it to chase cloutTon the internet. However, the male Barbie proved the naysayers wrong after sharing a photo of the mansion on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky wrote: ”I brought myself a smart home. This is what a home of 400, 000million in one of the best locations in Lagos.”

See below the video which has generated a barrage of reactions on social media.