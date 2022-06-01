‘Vote Candidate Without Baggage’ — Lawan Woos APC Delegates Ahead Of Presidential Primary

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to put monetary incentives aside and vote for a presidential candidate with no baggage.

Lawan said in a letter to APC delegates on Wednesday that they should prioritize the country in their decisions.

The Senate President stated that delegates should vote for him so that he can become the ruling party’s presidential candidate and deliver good governance if elected.

“I am reaching out to you, with humility, to ask for your votes so that I can emerge as the APC Presidential flag bearer for the 2023 Nigerian Presidential election,” he said.

“At this point, it is not lost on me that we must come together as one party and as one nation, for we have a great deal to mend, to rehabilitate, to reinstall and so much more to achieve.

“We have a unique chance to measure up to every expectation and show Nigeria and the world that Democracy triumphs. And that journey shall start during the APC Presidential Primary Election process.

“To all delegates across Nigeria, I beseech you to put pecuniary and monetary incentives aside and seriously consider what is ‘in the greater good.’ As you make your decision in picking the flag bearer of our party, I urge you to seek for a leader and not a politician.

“I ask you to choose a person that will lead and not rule Nigerians; one that will be understanding, tolerant, fair, honest, and progressive. A leader that comes with absolutely ‘No-Baggage’.”