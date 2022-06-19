Votes Strength Will Determine Tinubu’s Choice Of Running Mate – Campaign Coordinator

According to Abdulazeez Yinka-Oniyangi, the North Central Coordinator of the Tinubu Campaign Organization, numbers will be the most important factor in selecting a running mate for APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Friday night, Yinka-Oniyangi revealed this while speaking on Trust Tv’s Daily Politics about the rationale behind Tinubu’s choice of a running mate.

Kabiru Ibrahim Masari was named as Tinubu’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election, but he is thought to be a placeholder until a more serious vice presidential candidate emerges.

Parties have until July 15 to change their vice presidential candidates’ names.

Yinka-Oniyangi, while reacting to a possible Muslim-Muslim APC presidential ticket, said, “I am not sure that is a problem for the party, to be honest with you.

“Whether you like it or not, he [Tinubu] knows the game. Because we are the two major parties, it’s about numbers.

“Tinubu is in a minority Muslim sector. It just makes sense that if you are going to have more votes, it’s about the numbers. It’s winning thing. More so, these two, Atiku and Tinubu, are veterans.

“It just makes logic to look at it very critically. The bulk of votes in Nigeria comes from the northern part of the country. Tinubu is a minority Muslim, what are you going to do? What makes sense to do at that particular point in time?

“So, for us, it’s about numbers and you have to be very strategic, you have to be sure about what you want to do.

“It’s not going to be a child’s play. We are not talking about somebody you are going to walk over in this game, we are talking about people who are also experienced. So, for me, it’s going to be about numbers and it goes beyond the running mate.”