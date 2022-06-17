Wande Coal Called Out For Allegedly Beating Man In Lagos

Talented Nigerian singer, Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal has been called out for allegedly assaulting a resident in Lagos State.

A Twitter user identified as Folarin_AA in a post on his account claimed the singer and songwriter and his team beat up his elder brother.

According to Folarin, his brother was beaten while he tried to move his car out of Wande Coal’s way.

He wrote, “You’re a b**tard Wande Coal and you would not get away with what you did to my brother this evening, My elder brother called me subbing like a child because you and your gang beat him mercilessly simply because his vehicle was in your way.

“This b**tard and his gang asked my brother to remove his vehicle so they could move, my brother obliged and went to get his car keys, as soon as he approached his car to open it, one of them slapped him before he could say anything else, another punched him.

“Never felt so livid in my entire life. My elder brother called me sobbing like a child. They beat him so bad he was crying so much. Who do you think you are?”

“My brother is in tears with a swollen face and black eye. All because of what? My brother is the most easy-going person I know. Always avoids trouble, so I am pretty sure he did absolutely nothing to warrant getting treated like that. You wouldn’t get away with this.”

As of the time of filing this report, Wande Coal is yet to react to the allegation.