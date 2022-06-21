Watch Snippet Of Buga Video As Kizz Daniel Fixes Date For Release

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly called Kizz Daniel has released a video snippet of his hit single ‘Buga’.

The singer released the snippet of the video, which was directed by TG Tomori, on Monday evening across his various social media platforms.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, Kizz Daniel disclosed that the full video of Buga will be released on Wednesday, June  22, 2022, by 4pm.

He wrote: “WEDNESDAY, 4PM 🇳🇬 TIME “BUGA” OFFICIAL VIDEO ‼️🔝🦚🦚 WHO IS READY ?! 🤔 #BUGA 🦚#Kizzdanielvevo

